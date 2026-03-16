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Guilford County to hold recount for District 7 commissioner seat

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
A photo of a " Vote " sign.
WFDD File photo
Guilford County voters will cast ballots for five of the nine seats on the Board of Commissioners in the general election.

The Guilford County Board of Elections will conduct a recount on Tuesday for the District 7 Democratic Primary for the Board of Commissioners.

Lisa McMillan holds a slim lead over Walter Johnson.

According to complete but unofficial results, she received 34 more votes than her opponent. There’s no Republican challenger for the seat. The winner is expected to become the new commissioner-elect, replacing Frankie Jones, who announced he was not seeking reelection.

Johnson is a public school educator. McMillan is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Turning Everything Around.

The Guilford County Board of Elections will hold the recount at 10 a.m.
DJ Simmons
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