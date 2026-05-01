Estates file suits after fatal plane crash involving Greg Biffle aircraft

Two estates have filed lawsuits against the estate of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, months after a plane crash killed seven people aboard the aircraft.

Two estates have filed lawsuits against the estate of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, months after a plane crash killed seven people aboard the aircraft.

According to WRAL, the estate of Dennis Dutton and the estate of Jack Dutton are each seeking $15 million. The lawsuits allege that Biffle, as the plane’s owner, was responsible for its maintenance and upkeep, and that failures in those areas caused the crash.

Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack Dutton, were among those killed in the December crash. Dennis Dutton was the plane’s captain and was flying the aircraft at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash. A final report has not yet been released.