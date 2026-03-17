Greensboro economic report shows billions in capital investment

Greensboro’s Economic Development Office has released its 2025 year in review.

According to the report, last year, employers in the aviation, manufacturing and technology sectors made more than $4.5 billion in capital investments in Guilford County, creating roughly 15,000 jobs.

Jet Zero made the Piedmont Triad International Airport home to its advanced manufacturing facility. Lenovo is expanding its operations and Food Lion is making a major investment in Burlington

Greensboro Economic Development Manager Marshall Yandle says the recent growth has been years in the making, involving nearly a dozen partners.

"Long-term investments from the Piedmont Triad International Airport, the Greensboro urban loop, our investments in water and sewer, the investments from the community college — Guilford Tech — and some of the trainings that they do to support those industries," says Yandle.

Yandle also credits the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance. He says they’ll continue working to diversify the economy, but for now, he says they're riding the wave, the wave is just starting, and they're looking forward to what's to come.