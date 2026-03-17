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Greensboro economic report shows billions in capital investment

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
A bird's eye view of downtown Greensboro
Adobe Stock
Last year, employers pledged more than $4.5 billion and nearly 15,000 jobs in Greensboro, according to the city's Economic Development Office report.

Greensboro’s Economic Development Office has released its 2025 year in review.

According to the report, last year, employers in the aviation, manufacturing and technology sectors made more than $4.5 billion in capital investments in Guilford County, creating roughly 15,000 jobs.

Jet Zero made the Piedmont Triad International Airport home to its advanced manufacturing facility. Lenovo is expanding its operations and Food Lion is making a major investment in Burlington

Greensboro Economic Development Manager Marshall Yandle says the recent growth has been years in the making, involving nearly a dozen partners.

"Long-term investments from the Piedmont Triad International Airport, the Greensboro urban loop, our investments in water and sewer, the investments from the community college — Guilford Tech — and some of the trainings that they do to support those industries," says Yandle. 

Yandle also credits the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance. He says they’ll continue working to diversify the economy, but for now, he says they're riding the wave, the wave is just starting, and they're looking forward to what's to come.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford