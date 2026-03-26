Data center technology manufacturer coming to Greensboro

A new advanced manufacturing facility is coming to Greensboro.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. creates technology used to power large-scale artificial intelligence data centers.

The California-based company purchased a closed manufacturing plant on Piedmont Triad Parkway earlier this month. The 240,000-square-foot site is currently operational, but it will need to be retrofitted for Lumentum’s needs.

According to a press release from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Lumentum officials chose the city for its workforce talent and infrastructure.

They plan to preserve and create more than 400 jobs over the next several years, including engineers, technicians and corporate roles in human resources and finance.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston called the new facility a “major win” for residents and the region.

Production is expected to ramp up mid-2028.