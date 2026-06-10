UNC Charlotte’s monthly nature therapy walk offers an opportunity to connect with the outdoors

A nature meetup at UNC Charlotte’s botanical gardens is teaching visitors that it’s less about the destination and more about slowing down and taking in the world around them.

Horticulturist Jennifer Bueno-Hutchens leads nature therapy walks through Van Landingham Glen, giving community members a chance to step away from stress and ground themselves in nature.

“You are immersed. You are listening to what’s around you, seeing, actually experiencing through all of your senses.” Bueno-Hutchen said

These walks might also boost your mental health. NC State Natural Science associate professor Lincoln Larson studies connections between nature and mental health. He says being in nature may help with mental illness, like depression.

“What we consistently find is that if you are spending time outdoors in nature, you are going to be happier and healthier than your peers who aren't,” Larson said

Ultimately, the Van Landingham Glen forest therapy walks serve as a good reminder to go outside and touch some grass.