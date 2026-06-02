David Anderson Montes Lara

David Anderson Montes LaraClimate Reporting Intern
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
-
At a committee meeting Monday afternoon, Deputy City Manager Alyson Craig clarified that a proposed 150-day moratorium would stop new data center applications from being submitted, but would not pause every project already lined up.