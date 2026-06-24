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Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Moth Night shows off night shift pollinators

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
A variety of moths and insects were attracted to the black lights for community members to see.
David Anderson Montes Lara
/
WFAE
A variety of moths and insects were attracted to the black lights for community members to see.

A crowd of insect enthusiasts circled white sheets glowing with black lights at Reedy Creek Nature Center.

The setup was for Moth Night, an event highlighting moths and other nighttime critters that normally don't get noticed.

Lenny Lampel, natural resources supervisor for Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, says moth nights are a great chance for people to see insects that are often overlooked and struggling.

“The trend with moths is pretty much the trend with most insect groups right now, and that is that the numbers are just steadily declining.”

That decline matters because moths do more than just flutter around lights at night; as they move from plant to plant after dark, they pollinate them, ultimately doing some of nature’s work while we sleep.

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David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara