Protesters call for statewide action on data centers

Wednesday night, the Party for Socialism and Liberation held protest-style news conferences in cities across North Carolina, calling on the state to take action against new data centers. In Charlotte, about 20 people attended, many of them PSL members or supporters.

Charlotte City Council approved a 150-day moratorium last month, but PSL Charlotte member Jeffrey Shen says local governments are limited in what they can actually do.

“North Carolina limits down zoning, it limits the ability for municipalities to say this place was approved for data center, it's no longer approved for data center, a local city, they cannot do that ”

They called on state lawmakers to repeal data center tax incentives, block possible rate hikes tied to new projects and pass a statewide ban on new data center construction.