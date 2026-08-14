Planning board again recommends denial of Stokes data center

Stokes County’s planning board is once again pushing back against a proposed hyperscale data center in Walnut Cove.

Members voted 5-2 Thursday night against a rezoning request for Project Delta, recommending that commissioners reject it.

The proposal from development firm Engineered Land Solutions has drawn fierce criticism from community members concerned about potential environmental impacts.

It’s the second time the planning board has recommended denying the proposal. The first was in December of 2025, but county commissioners later approved the rezoning anyway, citing economic benefits. That decision was eventually voided, sending the request back through the rezoning process.

During the latest meeting, the planning board prepared for the possibility that commissioners would again reject its recommendation.

Members outlined a dozen potential safeguards should the project move forward. They include agreements with the developer to limit electricity rate increases for residents, protect the Dan River from wastewater contamination and provide continuous air quality monitoring at the site.

Commissioners are set to make the final decision at a public hearing on Sept. 8.