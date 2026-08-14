Greensboro, Alamance and Yadkin to consider data center moratoriums

Three Piedmont municipalities are holding public hearings Monday about moratoriums on data center development.

The Greensboro City Council is considering a 120-day moratorium specifically for data centers exceeding 10 megawatts of electrical power.

The pause would give officials time to research potential impacts of these facilities. Several other municipalities have taken similar steps, including Surry, Davie and Watauga counties.

At a recent meeting, Greensboro City Council member Crystal Black urged residents to attend the public hearing.

“Your input will directly shape the final safety standards we adopt," she said. "So please join the conversation and help us guide Greensboro in the future together.”

Alamance and Yadkin County Commissioners are also holding public hearings on the matter.

Officials in Alamance are considering a six-month moratorium. Yadkin is looking at a yearlong pause.