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Greensboro, Alamance and Yadkin to consider data center moratoriums

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 14, 2026 at 12:24 PM EDT
Cars drive past data centers in Virginia
Ted Shaffrey
/
AP
In this file photo, cars drive past data centers in Ashburn, Virginia, July 16, 2023.

Three Piedmont municipalities are holding public hearings Monday about moratoriums on data center development.

The Greensboro City Council is considering a 120-day moratorium specifically for data centers exceeding 10 megawatts of electrical power.

The pause would give officials time to research potential impacts of these facilities. Several other municipalities have taken similar steps, including Surry, Davie and Watauga counties.

At a recent meeting, Greensboro City Council member Crystal Black urged residents to attend the public hearing.

“Your input will directly shape the final safety standards we adopt," she said. "So please join the conversation and help us guide Greensboro in the future together.”

Alamance and Yadkin County Commissioners are also holding public hearings on the matter.

Officials in Alamance are considering a six-month moratorium. Yadkin is looking at a yearlong pause.
Energy & Environment
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz