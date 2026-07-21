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A ‘nutty’ mission to save local squirrels

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT
Nutty by Nature

Walking into the orientation in Rock Hill, the smallest attendees were also the hungriest: baby squirrels just a few inches long, cared for by the founders of Nutty by Nature.

The squirrel rescue rehabilitates orphaned and injured squirrels before releasing them back into the wild. For them, it’s about making sure every squirrel gets a chance.

Co-founder Catherine Rigby says they take in squirrels regardless of age.

“We don't discriminate on the age of squirrels, so we take in anything from displaced babies to very injured adults. So we provide a lot of support for all of the squirrels that come into our care”

The rescue is now looking for people nutty enough to help feed, transport and care for squirrels as they continue to house these climbing rodents.

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David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara