North Carolina expands farm protections to composting sites

North Carolina has changed what it considers agriculture. The latest Farm Act classifies permitted compost facilities as agricultural operations, giving them similar protections to farms.

Kathryn Polk, North Carolina Composting Council executive director, says the new classification could remove an early hurdle for compost operations.

“The local government would still be a part of the process, but they just don’t need the approval letter at the very beginning to move forward. So we are hoping that it would help make the permitting process quicker.”

Polk says the change may also help divert organic waste from landfills that are quickly filling up. Ultimately, the new status of compost facilities could extend landfill capacity while reducing methane emissions.