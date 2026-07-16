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North Carolina expands farm protections to composting sites

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published July 16, 2026 at 10:37 AM EDT
Compost
Trevor Wade
/
Flickr
The new Farm Act helps compost facilities just through initial barriers

North Carolina has changed what it considers agriculture. The latest Farm Act classifies permitted compost facilities as agricultural operations, giving them similar protections to farms.

Kathryn Polk, North Carolina Composting Council executive director, says the new classification could remove an early hurdle for compost operations.

“The local government would still be a part of the process, but they just don’t need the approval letter at the very beginning to move forward. So we are hoping that it would help make the permitting process quicker.”

Polk says the change may also help divert organic waste from landfills that are quickly filling up. Ultimately, the new status of compost facilities could extend landfill capacity while reducing methane emissions.

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Energy & Environment
David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara