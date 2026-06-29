Backyard fireworks can worsen Mecklenburg’s air quality on the Fourth of July

On the Fourth of July, Mecklenburg County Air Quality often sees twice as much particle pollution as on an average day, largely because of fireworks.

Mecklenburg County Air Quality program manager Megan Green explains the difference between how backyard fireworks and professional shows impact air pollution.

“The key distinction here is backyard fireworks, you know, sparklers, firecrackers tend to be something that people light at ground level, which is where you and I are breathing. Professional fireworks shows are much higher up in the atmosphere, and so the smoke from those fireworks can disperse before it gets to some place where someone would breathe it”

Avoiding backyard fireworks can also help neighbors with PTSD, sound sensitivity and pets. As the 250th anniversary of the United States rolls around this week, consider leaving the booms to the professionals and thinking about air quality before you light your own.