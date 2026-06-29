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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Backyard fireworks can worsen Mecklenburg’s air quality on the Fourth of July

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published June 29, 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT
Fireworks
Pixabay
Fireworks

On the Fourth of July, Mecklenburg County Air Quality often sees twice as much particle pollution as on an average day, largely because of fireworks.

Mecklenburg County Air Quality program manager Megan Green explains the difference between how backyard fireworks and professional shows impact air pollution.

“The key distinction here is backyard fireworks, you know, sparklers, firecrackers tend to be something that people light at ground level, which is where you and I are breathing. Professional fireworks shows are much higher up in the atmosphere, and so the smoke from those fireworks can disperse before it gets to some place where someone would breathe it”

Avoiding backyard fireworks can also help neighbors with PTSD, sound sensitivity and pets. As the 250th anniversary of the United States rolls around this week, consider leaving the booms to the professionals and thinking about air quality before you light your own.

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Energy & Environment Fourth of July
David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara