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Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

Western NC communities now eligible for business district rebuilding grants

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published April 7, 2026 at 1:23 PM EDT
Resident Anne Schneider, right, hugs her friend Eddy Sampson as they survey damage caused by Hurricane Helene, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C.
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
Resident Anne Schneider, right, hugs her friend Eddy Sampson as they survey damage caused by Hurricane Helene, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C.

Local governments and nonprofits in the High Country can now apply for new funding to help rebuild business districts damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Officials say $40 million in federal funding is now available through the Commercial District Revitalization program. Eligible counties include Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

The money can be used to repair commercial buildings, improve storefronts and prepare damaged sites for redevelopment.

Grant amounts will range from $500,000 to $10 million. Applications will be accepted online through Aug. 4.
Energy & Environment
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle