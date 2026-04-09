Ashe County, Winston-Salem to join national cleanup event

Volunteers in the Triad and High Country are taking part in the Greatest American Clean-Up this weekend. It’s a nationwide effort to spruce up public spaces ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

In Winston-Salem, volunteers will clean Blum-Blanding Park and Winston Lake Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Keep Ashe Beautiful Spring Litter Sweep takes place on the same day. Volunteers are encouraged to select sites anywhere in Ashe County.

And Greensboro Beautiful is sponsoring similar efforts throughout the month of April. Officials are asking residents to organize small group events at designated litter hotspots or sites of their choice. Supplies are available at Gateway Gardens.

The campaign is part of Keep America Beautiful’s national push to remove 25 billion pieces of litter from parks and waterways before July 4.