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Watauga schools to extend length of instructional days next year

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
Watauga County Schools logo
Courtesy Watauga County Schools

The Watauga County Board of Education has voted to extend the length of the school day starting next academic year.

Elementary and middle schools in Watauga County will have an extra 25 minutes added to each day. The high school will get an extra ten.

The move is a response to the yearly issue of lost instructional time due to inclement weather. A work group made up of teachers and parents studying the issue found that, on average, the district misses about 14 days of school a year.

When that happens, officials have to implement remote learning or tack on extra days into the summer to meet the state’s instructional hour requirements.

By adding a small amount of time to each school day, the district hopes to have more flexibility when it comes to future weather-related closures.

Officials surveyed families and staff, who largely supported the idea. The changes will go into effect in the 2026-27 school year.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz