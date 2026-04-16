GCS approves county budget request, cancels school on May 1

The Guilford County school board voted this week to request a nearly $25 million budget increase from the county.

The district’s full request, which is over $300 million, prioritizes staff pay increases and technology replacement.

But during the public hearing on the budget, most speakers’ comments didn’t actually focus on local funding.

Instead, they highlighted the need to push the state legislature to prioritize public education.

“We are facing even more cuts to our public schools from state and federal decision makers as they take our public school dollars for private school vouchers, cut funding for federal programs, and at the same time cut taxes for corporations and billionaires," said Edwena Miles, vice president of the Guilford County Association of Educators.

Speakers urged school board members to join them at a protest in Raleigh on May 1. Thousands of educators across the state are planning to attend and push for greater public school funding.

The board voted to make it an optional teacher workday, in recognition of their advocacy.