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GCS approves county budget request, cancels school on May 1

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
Guilford County Schools Administration Building.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Guilford County Schools Administration Building

The Guilford County school board voted this week to request a nearly $25 million budget increase from the county.

The district’s full request, which is over $300 million, prioritizes staff pay increases and technology replacement.

But during the public hearing on the budget, most speakers’ comments didn’t actually focus on local funding.

Instead, they highlighted the need to push the state legislature to prioritize public education.

“We are facing even more cuts to our public schools from state and federal decision makers as they take our public school dollars for private school vouchers, cut funding for federal programs, and at the same time cut taxes for corporations and billionaires," said Edwena Miles, vice president of the Guilford County Association of Educators.

Speakers urged school board members to join them at a protest in Raleigh on May 1. Thousands of educators across the state are planning to attend and push for greater public school funding.

The board voted to make it an optional teacher workday, in recognition of their advocacy.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz