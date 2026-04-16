Rescued sea turtles return to the wild on the shores of Oak Island

A group of 29 sea turtles returned to the wild Tuesday at a public release event in Oak Island, N.C.

The turtles, which included green sea turtles and Kemp’s ridleys, were rehabilitated after being cold-stunned along the Massachusetts coast. They were initially treated by the New England Aquarium, then transferred to the National Aquarium in Baltimore before being transported to warmer waters at Oak Island.

The Oak Island Sea Protection Program reported that more than 1,200 spectators came out to watch the event. Freelance photographer Mehmet Demirci documented the turtles' return to the sea.