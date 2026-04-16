Rescued sea turtles return to the wild on the shores of Oak Island
A group of 29 sea turtles returned to the wild Tuesday at a public release event in Oak Island, N.C.
The turtles, which included green sea turtles and Kemp’s ridleys, were rehabilitated after being cold-stunned along the Massachusetts coast. They were initially treated by the New England Aquarium, then transferred to the National Aquarium in Baltimore before being transported to warmer waters at Oak Island.
The Oak Island Sea Protection Program reported that more than 1,200 spectators came out to watch the event. Freelance photographer Mehmet Demirci documented the turtles' return to the sea.
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A rescue worker helps release a sea turtle on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean at Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
2 of 9 — A group of 29 sea turtles make their way toward the Atlantic Ocean during a public release event at East Beach Access in Oak Island, N.C., on April 14, 2026
One of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
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The National Aquarium's rescue team transported 29 sea turtles from Maryland to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
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A National Aquarium worker carrying one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
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A National Aquarium worker helping one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
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A group of 29 rescued sea turtles returned to the wild on the shores of Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
7 of 9 — A group of 29 sea turtles make their way toward the Atlantic Ocean during a public release event at East Beach Access in Oak Island, N.C., on April 14, 2026
A group of of 29 rescued sea turtles returned to the wild on the shores of Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
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One of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
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A National Aquarium worker carrying one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News