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Legionnaires' disease cases on the rise in North Carolina

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
Legionella bacteria
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Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease when inhaled via mist or vapor. Most healthy people exposed do not get sick, but high-risk individuals may be hospitalized.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a roughly 50% rise in the number of Legionnaires’ cases statewide last year.

The disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria that thrive in moist, wet environments between 77 and 113 degrees. Places like hot tubs, water fountains and misting devices.

People get sick, and are sometimes hospitalized, when they breathe in mist or vapor that’s been contaminated with the bacteria. Most at risk are smokers, people over 50, and those with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems.

As cases increased from 201 in 2024 to 310 last year, DHHS officials are raising awareness about the disease. Dr. Erica Wilson, the medical director of the medical consultation unit in the Division of Public Health, shared some basic precautions residents can take.

"To prevent it, you need to keep things flushed, so your faucets, showers, garden hoses," she says. "Keep your hot water heater above the temperature where it likes to grow, so that you don't get growth in the hot water heater. Taking special care if you have medical devices like a CPAP machine."

If the manufacturer calls for cleaning with distilled water, don’t use tap. And in your car, she says be sure not to water down the windshield wiper fluid, which can easily blow inside your vehicle when windows are open.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford