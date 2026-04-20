WS/FCS board to meet to discuss budget proposal, audit results

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board is holding a special-called meeting Tuesday to consider a vote on the budget.

The board met last week to discuss the superintendent’s proposed local budget request, but tabled the vote to have more discussion.

Members are meeting for one more workshop in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon, and then again at 5 p.m. for a final vote. In addition to discussing the budget, the board is slated to hear a presentation of last fiscal year’s audit results.

Members tabled this item at last week’s meeting, too, due to a “clerical oversight” — they had not been emailed a copy of the audit to review ahead of time.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of school operations on May 1.

Thousands of educators across the state are planning to head to Raleigh to advocate for a state budget and greater investment in public education.

Forsyth teachers have asked the district to cancel class that day — a move Guilford County Schools made last week.