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Greensboro increases penalties for properties with unsafe conditions

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:44 PM EDT
A photo of the Melvin Municipal Building in Greensboro
April Laissle
/
WFDD
The Melvin Municipal Building, where the Greensboro City Council holds its meetings.

Greensboro is putting more pressure on landlords to maintain safe housing.

The city council unanimously approved changes to its housing code ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday.

Under the changes, if a property has more than four violations within a year, or two or more within a month, the owner must register it with the city.

Civil penalties for code violations will be $500, up from the previous $200. Offenders will also now see a $100 daily fine for every day a violation is not corrected.

If a second set of violations occurs within a year, the amounts will rise to $1,000, with an additional daily penalty of $250.

Greensboro Councilmember Crystal Black said the goal is to ensure everyone in the city has a home that’s safe, dignified and worthy of living in.

“Improving housing quality is about more than buildings. It directly impacts public health, educational outcomes for children, and overall quality of life," Black said. "When families feel secure in their homes, communities become stronger.”

The changes are expected to go into effect 90 days from the council’s vote.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons