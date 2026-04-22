Lexington City Schools new superintendent to start May 1

The Lexington City Schools Board of Education appointed a new superintendent at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Ron Anthony has worked in public education for more than 20 years, most recently serving as deputy superintendent of Person County Schools.

He holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, as well as Superintendent and K-12 principal certifications in the state.

“I am deeply honored and excited to be selected as the next Superintendent of Lexington City Schools,” Anthony said in a press release from the district. “I look forward to working collaboratively with staff, students, families, and the community to build on the district’s strengths and create opportunities for every student to succeed.”

Anthony will assume the role on May 1.