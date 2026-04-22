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Lexington City Schools new superintendent to start May 1

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 22, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
Ron Anthony headshot
Courtesy Lexington City Schools
Lexington City Schools Board of Education appointed Ron Anthony to be the next superintendent, beginning May 1.

The Lexington City Schools Board of Education appointed a new superintendent at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Ron Anthony has worked in public education for more than 20 years, most recently serving as deputy superintendent of Person County Schools.

He holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, as well as Superintendent and K-12 principal certifications in the state.

“I am deeply honored and excited to be selected as the next Superintendent of Lexington City Schools,” Anthony said in a press release from the district. “I look forward to working collaboratively with staff, students, families, and the community to build on the district’s strengths and create opportunities for every student to succeed.”

Anthony will assume the role on May 1.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz