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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams faced House ethics investigation in 2023; was cleared

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published April 23, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT

Charlotte Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams was the subject of a 2023 House ethics committee investigation as to whether she had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Adams, who is 79, released a statement saying the committee "found no violation of any House Rules and, most importantly, no inappropriate or improper relationship."

The website NOTUS first reported the investigation. It said House ethics staffers interviewed staff members about Adams’ relationship with Sandra Brown, who is also her district director.

Adam’s statement said that the committee "advised that Congresswoman Adams should work to ensure that no staff received preferential treatment, actual or perceived, and that all staff were aware they could raise any concerns without fear of retaliation."
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison