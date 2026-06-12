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Mecklenburg County prepares for heat advisory

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:27 PM EDT
Health officials warn Charlotte residents to stay hydrated during the heat advisory.
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Health officials warn Charlotte residents to stay hydrated during the heat advisory.

Mecklenburg County government said designated cooling centers will be open today and this weekend for anyone looking to escape the heat.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will offer rides to day services centers, recreation centers, senior centers and spraygrounds, which are all designated as cooling stations.

County Health Officials are encouraging residents to drink plenty of water, stay in shaded or indoor areas, and wear lightweight clothing.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties. It predicts a heat index reaching triple digits.

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Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati