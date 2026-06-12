Mecklenburg County prepares for heat advisory
Mecklenburg County government said designated cooling centers will be open today and this weekend for anyone looking to escape the heat.
The Charlotte Area Transit System will offer rides to day services centers, recreation centers, senior centers and spraygrounds, which are all designated as cooling stations.
County Health Officials are encouraging residents to drink plenty of water, stay in shaded or indoor areas, and wear lightweight clothing.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties. It predicts a heat index reaching triple digits.
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