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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Mayor Lyles places I-77 and data centers on May 11 agenda

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published April 27, 2026 at 9:00 PM EDT

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on Monday said the City Council would discuss two controversial topics at its May 11 meeting: The new Interstate 77 toll lanes and data centers.

Lyles agreed to place the I-77 toll lanes on the agenda after being pressured by the Black Political Caucus, which opposes the project. City Council members have been trying to reach a compromise to allow the highway widening to move forward – without disrupting historically Black neighborhoods near center city.

On data centers, City Council member Dimple Ajmera pushed for more aggressive regulations. She asked to hold a public hearing on data centers in early June. That could be a first step to a moratorium on any new ones being built in the city.

Council members tied 5-5 on whether to hold that public hearing, and Lyles broke the tie by rejecting a public hearing. Council members will instead just discuss the issue next month.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison