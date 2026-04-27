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WSPD announces new charges for suspect in Leinbach Park shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:20 PM EDT
winston salem police car downtown.JPG
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD

The Winston-Salem Police Department has filed additional charges related to the Leinbach Park shooting last week.

Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver is now facing two felony counts for engaging in a riot that resulted in a death. Those are in addition to an existing charge for rioting with a dangerous weapon.

The 18-year-old had previously been charged with felony child abuse, but law enforcement officials say that charge has been dismissed.

Gamble-Toliver remains in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say they anticipate more charges.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz