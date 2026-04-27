WSPD announces new charges for suspect in Leinbach Park shooting

The Winston-Salem Police Department has filed additional charges related to the Leinbach Park shooting last week.

Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver is now facing two felony counts for engaging in a riot that resulted in a death. Those are in addition to an existing charge for rioting with a dangerous weapon.

The 18-year-old had previously been charged with felony child abuse, but law enforcement officials say that charge has been dismissed.

Gamble-Toliver remains in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say they anticipate more charges.