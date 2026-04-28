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Lawyers for MrBeast are hitting back against a bombshell lawsuit from a former executive

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
File: MrBeast.
Courtesy of Beast Industries
File: MrBeast.

The production empire behind YouTube star MrBeast is hitting back against a bombshell lawsuit from a former executive.

Lorrayne Mavromatis, hired in 2022 as head of Instagram, alleges she was forced to work from her hospital bed during labor and was fired just three weeks after returning from maternity leave. Her federal suit also describes a "toxic boys' club" culture, claiming she faced years of sexual harassment and gender bias before being terminated.

Lawyers for MrBeastYouTube and GameChanger 24/7 filed a response Friday, calling the legal action a "clout-chasing" publicity stunt. They argue Mavromatis, an online influencer herself, is leveraging the YouTuber’s fame to boost her own status.

The companies deny any wrongdoing, stating that Mavromatis volunteered for work assignments during her leave and that her position was eliminated as part of a routine corporate restructuring.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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