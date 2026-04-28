Lawyers for MrBeast are hitting back against a bombshell lawsuit from a former executive

The production empire behind YouTube star MrBeast is hitting back against a bombshell lawsuit from a former executive.

Lorrayne Mavromatis, hired in 2022 as head of Instagram, alleges she was forced to work from her hospital bed during labor and was fired just three weeks after returning from maternity leave. Her federal suit also describes a "toxic boys' club" culture, claiming she faced years of sexual harassment and gender bias before being terminated.

Lawyers for MrBeastYouTube and GameChanger 24/7 filed a response Friday, calling the legal action a "clout-chasing" publicity stunt. They argue Mavromatis, an online influencer herself, is leveraging the YouTuber’s fame to boost her own status.

The companies deny any wrongdoing, stating that Mavromatis volunteered for work assignments during her leave and that her position was eliminated as part of a routine corporate restructuring.