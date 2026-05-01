Guilford County bridge will be renamed to honor fallen Greensboro officer

State officials announced that a Guilford County bridge will be dedicated to the late Sgt. Philip Dale Nix. A ceremony will be held on Monday afternoon.

The bridge is located on Sandy Ridge Road over I-40 in Colfax. The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it will be renamed in honor of Nix, a member of the Greensboro Police Department for over 20 years.

Nix was killed in December of 2023 while trying to intervene in a crime he witnessed at a gas station on Sandy Ridge Road.

According to a press release, the dedication ceremony will be attended by state and local officials, members of law enforcement, friends and family members.

The Sandy Ridge Road exit ramp from I-40 will close from 1 p.m. through the duration of the dedication event.