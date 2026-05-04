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Green sea turtle conservation success story making waves across the globe and along the North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
The North Carolina Aquarium

A major conservation success story is making waves across the globe and along the North Carolina coast.

Green sea turtles, long considered a symbol of environmental vulnerability, have been downgraded from "Endangered" to "Least Concern" on the IUCN Red List. This shift follows a remarkable 28 percent rebound in their global population.

Related content: Two endangered sea turtles rescued in separate incidents in Emerald Isle

Scientists say the recovery is a direct result of decades of international protection efforts, including stricter nesting beach safeguards and the use of turtle excluder devices in commercial fishing.

While the new classification reflects a thriving population, biologists remind coastal residents that the species still faces threats from habitat loss and plastic pollution. Despite the status change, federal protections remain in place to ensure this population growth continues.

Related content: Many bits of plastic found in sea turtle being rehabilitated after shark bite injuries

It is a rare and encouraging milestone that proves long-term conservation strategies are truly paying off for marine life.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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