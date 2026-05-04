Green sea turtle conservation success story making waves across the globe and along the North Carolina coast

A major conservation success story is making waves across the globe and along the North Carolina coast.

Green sea turtles, long considered a symbol of environmental vulnerability, have been downgraded from "Endangered" to "Least Concern" on the IUCN Red List. This shift follows a remarkable 28 percent rebound in their global population.

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Scientists say the recovery is a direct result of decades of international protection efforts, including stricter nesting beach safeguards and the use of turtle excluder devices in commercial fishing.

While the new classification reflects a thriving population, biologists remind coastal residents that the species still faces threats from habitat loss and plastic pollution. Despite the status change, federal protections remain in place to ensure this population growth continues.

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It is a rare and encouraging milestone that proves long-term conservation strategies are truly paying off for marine life.