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Eastern North Carolina senator's bill would put marijuana legalization on November ballot

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Marijuana plants in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Marijuana plants.

Voters in North Carolina could decide the future of marijuana after Senate Democrat Kandie Smith of Greenville and two colleagues introduced Senate Bill 1072 on Monday.

The legislation is intended to bypass years of legislative gridlock by placing two constitutional amendments directly on the November ballot. If passed, voters would choose whether to decriminalize possession of limited amounts of marijuana for personal use, as well as for medical use by patients with qualifying conditions.

While the bill doesn't set specific possession limits or create a dispensary system, a "yes" vote would force the General Assembly to build a legal framework for a regulated market.

Sponsors say it’s time to let the people decide, citing polls that show more than 70 percent of North Carolinians now support some form of legalization.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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