Pepper spray used to break up downtown Winston-Salem fights that escalated, police say

Winston-Salem police used pepper spray to break up a crowd of hundreds amid a series of fights downtown Tuesday night.

A press release from the department says officers were notified around midnight about a fight inside The Wrong Number, a bar on Fourth Street. They found multiple altercations already underway.

Police say the situation spilled onto the street, drawing crowds from nearby bars, and additional fights erupted. Officers responded by using pepper spray to clear the area.

Law enforcement made two arrests in connection with the incident. A 21-year-old man now faces charges including inciting a riot, and a 22-year-old woman was cited for assault on a government official.