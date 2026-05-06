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Pepper spray used to break up downtown Winston-Salem fights that escalated, police say

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT
Winston-Salem Police Department vehicle parked downtown
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
A Winston-Salem Police Department vehicle parked in downtown

Winston-Salem police used pepper spray to break up a crowd of hundreds amid a series of fights downtown Tuesday night.

A press release from the department says officers were notified around midnight about a fight inside The Wrong Number, a bar on Fourth Street. They found multiple altercations already underway.

Police say the situation spilled onto the street, drawing crowds from nearby bars, and additional fights erupted. Officers responded by using pepper spray to clear the area.

Law enforcement made two arrests in connection with the incident. A 21-year-old man now faces charges including inciting a riot, and a 22-year-old woman was cited for assault on a government official.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle