Former Pilot Mountain town manager indicted on felony embezzlement

The former town manager of Pilot Mountain was indicted on felony embezzlement charges on Monday.

An investigation by the North Carolina State Auditor found Michael Boaz spent more than $14,000 on food and alcohol-related purchases using his town-issued credit card.

The report shows he also bought roughly $2,300 worth of gift cards, and spent hundreds more on Apple electronics, gun ammunition and personal vacations. The purchases took place between 2022 and 2024. Boaz was put on administrative leave in October of 2024.

“Pilot Mountain is a small town. It’s not a large city," said State Auditor Dave Boliek at the press conference. "These sums of money are meaningful to the taxpayers.”

The report also states that Boaz used a stamp bearing the former mayor’s signature to sign checks, bypassing required oversight.

Boliek will be sharing recommendations with the town to strengthen internal controls going forward.