Charlotte City Council weighs data center moratorium amid water, power concerns

Data centers have become a divisive issue on the Charlotte City Council, taking center stage during the council’s meeting Monday night. Council members decided to pursue a temporary moratorium on new data centers in the city.

Council members debated how to handle data center development as residents raise concerns about water use, power demand and noise.

City staff told council that one data center under construction near University Place could use as much as 1.2 million gallons of water per day during the summer — roughly the equivalent of 4,000 homes.

Hyperscale, Hyperspeed A joint project of WFAE, WUNC and Blue Ridge Public Radio examining the growth of data centers and their impact on the state.

Councilmember Lawana Mayfield said the city needs more information about the true cost of hosting modern data centers.

“We’re also recognizing that our state has created incentives for certain companies, which is putting a strain on our resources,” Mayfield said. “We need to figure out a way for them to cover — basically, what is the cost of doing business in Charlotte and what is the cost to residents?”

City Council voted to hold a public hearing on May 26. The city could pass a 150-day moratorium on new data center development as soon as June 8.