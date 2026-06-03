Betting on the Game: How sports gambling is changing college athletics

Sports betting is no longer a side conversation in athletics, it is happening in real time, shaping how games are watched, discussed and even protected. From live betting odds displayed during the broadcasts to thousands of dollars being placed on college games within minutes, the influence of gambling is now deeply linked to the sports experience.

At the same time, new systems are being put in place to monitor suspicious activity and prevent game manipulation. As the industry grows, so do concerns about whether those systems can keep up, especially at the college level.

Joe Menzer, a sports communication professor with decades of experience covering sports, said the current moment is defined by both rapid growth and increased risk.

“There’s so much money involved now,” Menzer said. “With that comes more attention, more monitoring and more temptation.”

Monitoring systems aim to stay ahead.

To prevent betting-related corruption, leagues and organizations now rely on advanced monitoring systems that track unusual betting patterns in real time. These systems analyze data across a sportsbook, flagging sudden spikes or irregular activity that could signal a problem.

Menzer said this technology has become one of the most effective tools in protecting the integrity of games.

“The tracking now is pretty remarkable,” he said. “You’re just not getting away with it.”

These systems don’t just monitor betting amounts, they also look at timing, location and patterns of wagers. In some cases, even social media activity or unusual communication can raise red flags.

“The risk isn’t worth the reward,” Menzer said. “Players who get caught make a choice, but long term, it’s not worth it.”

Still, while monitoring has improved, experts say prevention also depends on education, especially for younger athletes who may not fully understand the risks.

A local example raises questions

Even with monitoring systems in place, unusual activity still happens. In 2024, a game involving Queens University saw a dramatic spike in betting volume, jumping from around $30,000 to more than $500,000.

Screenshot from Polymarket, the world’s largest cryptocurrency-based prediction market. The website operates as a peer-to-peer platform for bets ranging from politics and sports to economics and pop culture.

There has been no evidence that any Queens players were involved in wrongdoing. However, the sudden increase raised immediate questions about why that specific game attracted so much attention.

“For a smaller program, that kind of jump stands out right away,” Menzer said.

He explained that spikes like this are exactly what monitoring systems are designed to detect.

“If a game normally sees around $30,000 and suddenly jumps to $500,000, that’s a big red flag,” he said. “That’s how these situations get flagged and investigated.”

Gianna Mars, a junior track and field athlete at Queens University, said the situation is concerning but not entirely surprising given how much betting has grown.

“I don’t have as much of a problem with sports betting as I do with NIL,” said Mars. “I do like that NCAA athletes aren’t allowed to bet. I think that’s an important rule.”

Mars added that while betting itself is not her biggest concern, its impact on competitive balance stands out.

“It feels like it’s making it even harder for smaller schools to compete with bigger schools,” she said. “There’s already so much money in college sports, and now this just adds to it.”

She also pointed to the broader shift in college athletics, saying it is starting to resemble the professional level more than ever.

“I don’t like NIL in college sports,” Mars said. “It makes everything feel too close to professional sports, and that’s not what college athletics used to be about.”

Data shows smaller schools are frequent targets

Research and recent investigations suggest that cases like Queens are not isolated. According to an NBC News report, federal investigations have identified multiple instances where smaller college programs were targeted in sports betting schemes.

The report states that fixers allegedly targeted games across a wide range of universities, including Nicholls State, Tulane, Northwestern State, St. Louis, La Salle, Fordham, Buffalo, DePaul, Robert Morris, Southern Mississippi, North Carolina A&T, Kennesaw State, Coppin State, New Orleans, Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan and Alabama State.

These programs differ from powerhouse schools that dominate national attention. A lot of the games involved in the investigation had attendance numbers that rarely exceeded 3,000 fans, according to NBC News. The report suggests that the lower visibility of these programs may make them more appealing targets.

“The comfort of anonymity likely made gamblers more comfortable pulling strings, believing they were safe from notice,” the report states.

Overall, 29 games were allegedly targeted in the scheme, showing how widespread the issue can be at smaller schools.

Why smaller programs are more vulnerable

As betting expands, smaller college programs are often at greater risk. According to Menzer, one major factor is the financial gap between large and small schools.

“Smaller programs are more vulnerable because their players aren’t making as much NIL money,” he said. “At bigger schools, athletes are already getting paid, so the temptation isn’t the same.”

Name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities have created new income streams for some athletes, but those benefits are not evenly distributed. At smaller schools, athletes may face more financial pressure, making them more vulnerable to outside influence.

Menzer emphasized that awareness is critical.

“They need to constantly be reminded that this is out there,” he said. “If anyone approaches them, they need to report it immediately and not even entertain it.”

He added that while all games are monitored, small programs may not have the same level of internal education and resources as larger schools, making prevention efforts even more important.

Photo by Natalie Dempsey, Queens University News Service

The shift in how sports are covered

While today’s focus is on real-time betting and prevention, the industry hasn’t always looked this way. Menzer said the recent shifts in sports media have been some of the most dramatic of his career.

“For most of my 40-year career, we were never allowed to mention betting lines,” he said. “Now you turn on ESPN, or any network, and betting is part of the conversation every day.”

Menzer, who spent 25 years in newspapers and 18 years in digital media, said the rise of betting content has transformed coverage. Entire shows and podcasts are now dedicated to gambling, with analysts discussing odds, props and daily betting strategies.

“Eight or 10 years ago, you would never hear it on air,” he said. “Now, networks are partnering with betting companies. It’s everywhere.”

Easier access, bigger impact

Technology has played such a big role in the industry’s growth. Betting is no longer limited to physical sportsbooks; it is now available instantly through mobile apps. Major events have highlighted this shift. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that Americans will legally wager $3.3 billion on the NCAA Division women’s and men’s basketball tournaments. According to the association, that represents a 54% increase over the past three years. Most of these bets were placed through mobile platforms rather than in person sportsbooks, with leading apps like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM driving a large share of the activity. In states like New York, online sportsbooks alone handled more than $500 million in bets during a single week of the tournament, showing how dominant betting has become.

This accessibility has changed how fans engage with games.

“You can bet on almost anything now,” Menzer said. “That changes how people watch and react to games.”

Looking toward the future

As sports betting continues to grow, the challenge will be balancing its benefits with the need for regulation and integrity.

“There’s so much money in college sports now,” Menzer said. “You’ve got NIL, and now sports gambling. It feels like we’re losing the amateur aspect of the game.”

He believes stronger oversight and continued education will be important moving forward.

“The temptation will always be there,” he said. “The key is making sure people understand the consequences.”

As betting becomes more embedded in the sports culture, the stakes, both financially and ethically, continue to increase. For smaller college programs, that balance may define the future of the game.

Queens University News Service stories are prepared by students in the James L. Knight School of Communication with supervision and editing from faculty and staff. The James L. Knight School of Communication at Queens University of Charlotte provides the news service in support of local community news.