Canes drop opening Stanley Cup Finals match

The Carolina Hurricanes started fast last night against the Vegas Golden Knights, but missed some chances and dropped game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals 5-4. It’s just the second loss in the playoffs for the Hurricanes. Here’s Coach Rod Brind’Amour after the game

"Well, they're doing it like we're trying to do it, stay above you and put a lot of, you know, they got some big guys and obviously, that was the game, right," Brind’Amour said. "They made some mistakes when we got in on them and we, we made too many under that pressure, too. So, that's the game."

Game two is tomorrow night in Raleigh

