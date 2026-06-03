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NEWS BRIEFS

Canes drop opening Stanley Cup Finals match

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 3, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes started fast last night against the Vegas Golden Knights, but missed some chances and dropped game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals 5-4. It’s just the second loss in the playoffs for the Hurricanes. Here’s Coach Rod Brind’Amour after the game

"Well, they're doing it like we're trying to do it, stay above you and put a lot of, you know, they got some big guys and obviously, that was the game, right," Brind’Amour said. "They made some mistakes when we got in on them and we, we made too many under that pressure, too. So, that's the game."

Game two is tomorrow night in Raleigh
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News from the Carolinas SportsCarolina Hurricanes
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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