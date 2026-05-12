Charlotte City Council withdraws support for I‑77 expansion amid resident skepticism

Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to withdraw its support for the controversial I‑77 expansion project, a decision that some residents say is encouraging but not yet reassuring.

The council voted 6–5 to direct its representative on the regional transportation planning body to rescind the city’s support for the multibillion‑dollar toll lane project. The expansion could lead to the demolition of homes in several neighborhoods, including Wilmore near South End.

Chandler Wrenn, who lives in Wilmore, said his home could be destroyed if the highway is expanded. While he welcomed the council’s decision, he said uncertainty remains.

“I’m pleasantly surprised that there was enough support to kind of rescind support from it,” Wrenn said. “But I’m still skeptical about the long‑term of it, and hopefully we can come to a better resolution for all parties.”

Wrenn said confusion and a lack of clear information have already affected residents in his neighborhood.

“People in my neighborhood have already put their house up for sale,” he said. “I feel like there’s been a lot of misinformation and a lack of clarity directly coming from NCDOT. Ultimately, it kind of feels like it’s continuing to delay the confusion.”

Council member Renee Johnson made the motion to withdraw the city’s support. Council member Ed Driggs will now act in that role as the city’s representative.

Jack Williams, another Wilmore resident, said the vote shows the impact community members can have when they speak out.

“I think it comes from community members pushing back and asking for better,” Williams said. “I think it also comes from our elected leaders who have taken the time to listen.”

Williams added that some council members who supported the motion do not represent districts directly affected by the I‑77 corridor.

If several other local governments on the regional planning body also withdraw their support, the project would be halted.

Council members Kimberly Owens, James Mitchell, Ed Driggs, Dimple Ajmera and Dante Anderson voted against the motion to rescind support.