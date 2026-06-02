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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Charlotte City Council inches closer to 150-day data center moratorium

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published June 2, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
City council informational meeting regarding data center moratorium.
David Anderson Montes Lara
City Council held an informational meeting Monday on a proposed data center moratorium.

At a committee meeting Monday afternoon, Deputy City Manager Alyson Craig clarified that a proposed 150-day moratorium would stop new data center applications from being submitted, but would not pause every project already lined up.

“Anything that submits a full set of construction plans before a moratorium went into effect would be exempt. Anything that once that moratorium goes into place, we will not be accepting any more applications,” Craig said.

In those 150 days, an interdisciplinary team led by Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability will research the impacts and possible regulations of data centers alongside environmental consultants. The team would include city planners, Charlotte Water, the city attorney’s office and Mecklenburg County Public Health.

The City Council is expected to vote on the proposed moratorium next week, on June 8.

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Energy & Environment Climate ChangeEnvironmentCharlotte City Council
David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara