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Charlotte forum provides community members insight into ‘New Generation of African American Philanthropists’

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
A forum in Charlotte today aimed to give community members insight into the New Generations of African American Philanthropists and future plans to support Black communities.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A forum in Charlotte today aimed to give community members insight into the New Generation of African American Philanthropists and its future plans to support Black communities.

A forum held in Charlotte on Tuesday aimed to give community members insight into the New Generation of African American Philanthropists and its future plans to support Black communities.

The organization, known as NGAAP, was formed in 2006 with about 17 members and has since grown to more than 100. The forum featured panel discussions with educators and members of the philanthropic group, who highlighted how Black philanthropy focuses on relationship-based giving and long-term community investment.

“It is our ties and relationships moving beyond transactions like writing a check only, but being invested in organizations and in the community,” said Valaida Fullwood, one of the group’s founders.

As part of efforts to inform community members about Black philanthropy, the group created the “Soul of Philanthropy” exhibit, which provides residents with insight into what philanthropy in the Black community entails.

The
Arts & Culture
Charlotte Museum of History exhibit aims to reframe a narrative and center Black philanthropists
Elvis Menayese

Rosalyn Allison-Jacobs said the group’s approach to philanthropy reshaped how she views giving.

“I like the reframing of philanthropy as not just writing a check and giving it to a nonprofit organization,” said Allison-Jacobs, who recently became a member of NGAAP. “It’s a more thoughtful approach to being in a relationship with small, grassroots, Black-led, Black-serving nonprofit organizations. It’s not transactional; it’s very much relationship-based.”

NGAAP organizers say they have distributed more than $2 million to support Black communities and nonprofits in Charlotte. The group is now creating a new initiative known as the New Trust.

“The goal of the New Trust is to serve as a philanthropic organization that’s providing dollars to Black-led, Black-benefiting nonprofits and to support advancing our community overall,” said Charles Thomas, who is with the Knight Foundation and NGAAP.

NGAAP hopes to raise $12 million through the initiative to support future community efforts across Charlotte.

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Race & Equity Knight FoundationCharlotte Museum Of History
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese