Forsyth Tech breaks ground on new campus health clinic

Forsyth Technical Community College begins breaking ground Tuesday morning for an on-campus health clinic that will provide services to students 24/7 for a nominal fee.

Talks between FTCC and its partner in the project, Novant Health, began about six years ago. The clinic will provide services including primary and mental healthcare, chronic disease management and wellness education.

Vice President of Holistic Success Services, Masonne Sawyer, calls the collaboration a win-win with Novant extending its reach into the community, and the college meeting students where they are.

"Students were missing class because they had to go to appointments, or maybe they needed a flu shot or something like that," she says. "And even the physical and mental health needs — we have counselors on campus, but, you know, they're not here 24 hours. Or it may be that they ride the bus and to leave here to go get healthcare and then come back. All of those were barriers."

Sawyer says students will pay $20 per semester for unlimited care. She adds that the college hopes to eventually offer similar services to dependents, faculty and staff.