Guilford Metro 9-1-1 publishes 2025 data

The Guilford Metro 9-1-1 data for 2025 is in. Last year, the center fielded more than 600,000 emergency and non-emergency calls. Staff there provide dispatch services for dozens of medical, fire and law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

According to the report, dispatchers answered 99.9% of 911 calls within 10 seconds. Deputy Director of Operations Christine Moore says she’s proud of how her team is doing the work and the end result.

"Our telecommunicators had a hand in saving 53 lives," says Moore. "That's incredible. We have on one of our walls our tree of life, where every leaf represents a life saved, and every butterfly is a baby born. Playing a role in that is what I'm most proud of."

Moore says she sees room for improvement at the agency in the area of technology. After using the same computer-aided dispatch (or CAD) system for 30 years, they will be transitioning to a new, more dynamic CAD system beginning in February. She says it will streamline the dispatch processes, ensuring that responders get to emergencies more quickly.

Moore says the department currently has ten vacancies, with the next rookie academy slated to begin in June.

