Sunday liquor sales, boozy whipped cream included in new NC alcohol legislation

State lawmakers are considering a bill to open ABC stores on Sundays and allow canned cocktails to be sold in grocery stores.

Legislation to loosen regulations around alcohol legislation got its first hearing in a House committee Tuesday, but it faces criticism from social conservatives and some industry groups. Among the highlights of the 76-page House Bill 921:

Sunday liquor sales: It would allow government-run liquor stores to open on Sundays — if the local county commission or town board votes to allow it. The change would still keep liquor stores closed on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The liquor stores would not be allowed to open on Sundays until at least 10 a.m.

Cocktails at the grocery store: The bill would also expand the sale of pre-mixed cocktails outside ABC stores, allowing grocery stores, convenience stores and anywhere that sells beer and wine to include the increasingly popular alcoholic beverages on their shelves. Those drinks are typically sold in cans and would need to have an alcohol content of less than 13%.

Andy Ellen of the N.C. Retail Merchants Association says his group supports the change. "These products are lower in alcohol most of the time than the products that are currently on your grocery store shelf," he said.

But ABC stores worry they'll lose sales and revenue that goes to local government, even though the bill would allow them to continue selling the canned cocktails. And the N.C. Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association wants to delay the change until the state gets a new and improved ABC warehouse.

"We're concerned that premixed cocktail legislation could lead to a broader effort to privatize all liquor products," said Kris Gardner, the group's executive director. "At the same time, we recognize that the product category for low-ABV premixed cocktails is evolving."

Whipped cream shots, anyone?: Another provision in the bill would legalize the sale of alcoholic whipped cream. Yes, that's a real thing. There's a new product called Whipshots promoted by rapper Cardi B that features multiple flavors of "vodka-infused" whipped cream that is "designed to turn up the volume on your cocktails, desserts, and late-night cravings." The bill would regulate sales similar to other "alcohol consumables" like popsicles and Jello.

Critics of alcohol sales like Rev. Mark Creech told lawmakers the bill is a step in the wrong direction. "It matters because the public health evidence is clear when alcohol becomes more available, alcohol related harms increase," Creech told a House committee.

More gambling "game nights": The bill would allow nonprofits and trade groups that host casino-style "game nights" to hold 24 such events each year — up from two under current law. "You see a lot of these places that have gambling events for fundraisers, it's all for fun," said Rep. Ray Pickett, R-Watauga and the bill's sponsor.

But John Rustin of the N.C. Family Policy Council opposes the expansion. "This provision would essentially allow for an unlimited number of Las Vegas-style casino nights across North Carolina," he said.

The House ABC Committee delayed a vote on the bill until its next meeting, and it's unclear if the proposed changes have support in the Senate.