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WS/FCS approves new residential boundaries for 2027-28 school year

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
WS/FCS Executive Director of Choice and Magnet Schools Frank Pantano answered questions from school board members about the new residential boundaries at a meeting Tuesday night.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
WS/FCS Executive Director of Choice and Magnet Schools Frank Pantano answered questions from school board members about the new residential boundaries at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted to implement new residential boundaries in the 2027-2028 school year.

It’s the first time they’ve been updated in more than three decades.

Officials spent the last couple of years redrawing school zones and gathering community input using a federal grant. They say the new maps, which rezone 11.7% of student addresses, improve transportation efficiency and reduce splits in school feeder patterns.

But some board members raised concerns about the district’s capacity to implement a big change like this while recovering from a financial crisis. Frank Pantano, one of the leads on the project, said not going through with it would be harder.

“The fact that the boundaries are so inefficient right now costs us time and money, costs us extra routes, costs us extra bus drivers," Pantano said. "So implementing, in my opinion, will help us save work.”

The board voted 6-3 to move ahead with the project.

Families will be notified of their new assignments by October. If they do not want to change schools, they'll have the option to stay where they are if they can provide their own transportation.

Going forward, the district plans to review boundaries every five years at a minimum.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz