What we know about proposed NC teacher raises

How the General Assembly plans to pay for this and other raises across state government: The teacher raises alone add half a billion dollars to the state’s payroll, with all state employees receiving raises of at least 3% and state law enforcement receiving significantly higher raises. Asked this week how the General Assembly plans to pay for the raises, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said lawmakers are expecting “to receive good news” from an upcoming state revenue forecast and also exploring other ways to add revenue, like rolling back a sales tax exemption on the electricity used by data centers.

The State Employees Association of North Carolina has expressed concerns lawmakers might pay for raises by making thousands of long-standing vacancies at state agencies permanent. In a statement, SEANC Executive Director Ardis Watkins wrote, “State employees are already doing the work of those empty positions. Eliminating the positions does not lighten the load. It makes it permanent.”

