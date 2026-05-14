Mandatory water restrictions begin tomorrow

Despite the recent rainfall in the Charlotte-area, much of North Carolina remains in extreme drought and mandatory water restrictions will begin tomorrow.

Starting on Friday water utilities will enforce mandatory water restrictions due to the ongoing drought. Charlotte Water is telling customers not to water their lawns and landscape more than two days a week.

Odd numbered addresses can water on Tuesday and Saturday and even numbered on Wednesday and Sunday. Residents also are forbidden from washing their cars at home, operating decorative water fountains or pressure-washing surfaces. Utility officials said fines for not following the restrictions will start at $100.

Similar restrictions are going into place around the region. The Cities of Concord and Kannapolis will also follow water restrictions that include no washing of public buildings, sidewalks and streets unless there is a safety or health regulation.

The recent rainfall improved conditions slightly, but more than half the state is still classified as being in extreme drought.

