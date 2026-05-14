Spark Centro breaks ground on east Charlotte economic hub

Spark Centro officially broke ground Thursday in east Charlotte on a major investment aimed at expanding jobs, entrepreneurship and workforce training in the area.

A 38,000-square-foot building on East W.T. Harris Boulevard will be transformed into a new economic hub. The project is backed by Mecklenburg County, the city of Charlotte, Bank of America and the Leon Levine Foundation.

Spark Centro’s Karla Cruz says the facility will bring workforce training, small-business support and community partnerships under one roof.

“This is such an important milestone not only for our organization, but for just the community as a whole,” Cruz said. “This event has been long coming, and I think with so much momentum going on in Charlotte, it’s just so nice.”

Cruz says the goal is to help east Charlotte entrepreneurs overcome long-standing barriers to accessing capital, training and business resources.