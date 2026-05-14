© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State's proposed teacher raises strain WS/FCS local budget

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps explained the district's budget request and funding challenges at a county commission meeting Thursday.
Courtesy Forsyth County
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps explained the district's budget request and funding challenges at a county commission meeting Thursday.

The legislature’s proposed teacher raises are posing challenges for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools budget.

Under the state’s new framework budget deal, beginning teacher salaries will go up by about 17%.

WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps says the district pays newer educators using local dollars, which means those raises won't be covered by the state. And he, like other North Carolina superintendents, didn’t plan for the salary increases to be that high.

“I'm glad that it is for our educators, but it creates a hurdle that we've got to deal with locally," Phipps said at a Forsyth County Commission meeting on Thursday.

The district’s current budget allocates $1.6 million for pay raises. Now, Phipps estimates that number will need to be somewhere between $4 and $6 million.

He told county commissioners that covering those increases will need to be the district’s top priority.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz