Guilford County Behavioral Health Center approaching 5 year anniversary

The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center opened in June of 2021, and serves children, teenagers and adults in need of urgent behavioral health or substance use treatment.

Officials say the center saw more than 20,000 individuals last year. There were also over 12,000 visits to its urgent care and 18,000 to its adult outpatient clinic.

At a meeting on Thursday, Guilford County Commissioners praised the center’s work and proclaimed May of 2026 "Mental Health Awareness Month."

“Thousands of residents each year seek treatment and support for mental health conditions, underscoring the importance of community awareness, early intervention, and accessible care," said Commissioner Kay Cashion.

The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is open 24/7, no appointment required.