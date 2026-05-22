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North Carolina Museum of Art Winston-Salem will soon open new downtown gallery

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT
NCMA Winston-Salem downtown
Courtesy of NCMA Winston-Salem
North Carolina Museum of Art Winston-Salem's new downtown location exterior. It opens July 16, 2026.

The North Carolina Museum of Art Winston-Salem, formerly SECCA, is setting up shop downtown while renovations continue at the museum’s forever home in Buena Vista.

The new space on 4th Street in the heart of the city’s entertainment and business district is a stone’s throw from where the museum first opened as an artist-run gallery 70 years ago. Beginning this summer, directors will bring visitors, artists and organizations together there to spark creativity through a variety of programs — outdoor concerts, vinyl nights and exhibitions.

Associate Director Devon Mackay says the first, titled “Unboxed,” will feature North Carolina artists who’ve contributed to the museum’s Portable Gallery program.

"We started to commission contemporary work from great artists in North Carolina to bring into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system," says Mackay. "We now take it to surrounding counties. And so it's about 13 artists, and it's all different types of mediums, different parts of North Carolina. There'll definitely be a few of your favorites there, but also people you have never heard of before."

The North Carolina Museum of Art in downtown Winston-Salem opens July 16th. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford