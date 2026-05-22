Wilkes, Watauga among hardest-hit counties as drought deepens in NC

Wilkes and Watauga counties are now seeing some of the worst drought conditions in North Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Officials say the counties are experiencing exceptional drought, the most severe category recognized by the department. They’re among five Western North Carolina counties now at that level.

Most of the state remains in extreme or severe drought, which are slightly lower classifications.

Rainfall totals in Boone are down more than 21 inches since August of last year — among the highest deficits, according to the NC State Climate Office.

Officials say even with some rain in the forecast this week, conditions likely won’t improve significantly. They’re urging residents to check with local water systems for any use restrictions.

