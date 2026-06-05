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Guilford County to offer low-income homeowner assistance

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:16 PM EDT
A residential home.
Adobe stock photo

Guilford County has a new financial assistance program for low-income homeowners.

The grant application period for the program will launch on July 15. It will initially open to residents ages 65 or older and will expand to all eligible applicants on August 16.

Income eligibility will range from roughly $53,000 for a one-person household to just over $100,000 for an eight-person household.

To qualify, residents must have owned and occupied their primary residence in Guilford County for at least five years. They should also be the person responsible for paying property taxes, and the home must be valued at $250,000 or less.

Applicants who meet the criteria will be eligible for a one-time grant payment.

Residents can apply at the Guilford County website or submit a paper application, which is available at the county Department of Social Services office.
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff